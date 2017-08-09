Yoga and music event to raise funds for hospice

An afternoon of Chair Yoga, relaxation and music is set to raise funds for a hospice.

The event, which will feature music from local artists, is being held in Ferring by Janette McLaughlin, in memory of her friend and former colleague Christine Pirrie.

One of Worthing’s highest regarded Hypnotherapists and Psychotherapists, Christine passed away peacefully at local hospice St Barnabas House on Sunday, June 18.

Janette said: “She had a natural ability not only to successfully apply her professional skills, transforming several hundreds of clients’ lives, but also an innate intuition and wisdom.

“Christine has many other friends who also deeply valued her sensitive yet strong empathic nature and unique humour.

“She was there for anyone at any given time of day or night, giving what was required, and was loved deeply by her family, friends and colleagues.”

To commemorate Christine’s life and raise funds for St Barnabas House, Janette has organised an afternoon of relaxation and music which will take place on Saturday, August 12, from 3-5pm at St Andrew’s Church Centre, Church Lane, Ferring.

There will be 30 minutes of Chair Yoga, followed by 20 minutes guided relaxation, a performance from a local classical pianist and singing from Janette’s son, Ryan McLaughlin.

Ryan said: “It’s a miracle I can sing at all. I was born three months premature at just 2lb, with no voice and on life support for weeks. We must value every day, each other, and all that we have and are. It will be an honour to sing in memory of my mum’s best friend. Christine was an amazing person.”

There will be a short talk from a hospice representative, followed by refreshments.

To book a seat, contact Janette on 01903 216492, 07904 130446 or email jrelaxmb@yahoo.co.uk. Tickets are £5 per person for chair yoga and guided relaxation. A retiring collection offered for the entertainment.

Janette has asked that those unable to attend send donations directly to St Barnabas House. More information about making a donation to the hospice can be found at www.stbh.org.uk/donate.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.