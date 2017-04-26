Your Bank Holiday weather across Sussex

As Sussex shivers in single figure temperatures today, the good news is that it will be getting warmer and next week could see the thermometer hit 20degC.

The Met office says that the chilly north wind will continue to keep the days cold and bring a threat of night-time frosts.

Light rain is also forecast which could fall as sleet.

However, the Met Office say the wind is set to switch round to the south by Saturday and the temperature start to climb gradually.

The weekend is due to be mainly cloudy, but with the sun making an appearance on occasion.

The forecast for Bank Holiday Monday is more cloud and some rain in coastal areas but with a temperature of around 13degC.

Looking ahead to next week, the Met Office says: “As next week progresses, drier, more settled and increasingly sunny weather should become established. South-East England is expected to see this change first. Temperatures are likely to respond too with some places becoming very warm, but the main uncertainty is just how quickly this change occurs.”

Forecasters have mentioned the possibility of temperatures reaching as high as 20degC.