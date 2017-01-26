Your reaction to IKEA plans

It has been the topic on everyone’s lips today – and here are just a selection of your views on the Lancing IKEA plans.

Since rumours that IKEA hopes to open a store in Lancing were confirmed, residents in the village have taken to social media to express their feelings about the news.

I am really worried about my bank balance though, all those candles and glasses, and meatballs, I think the temptation will be too much! Josie Kelly

The main concerns so far have been about added pressure to traffic and the risk of flooding on New Monks Farm, the area where the store is hoped to be built on.

Responses so far on Facebook have been overwhelmingly positive. Germaine Conroy Schneider said: “Yes it’s a great idea and new homes also – there is technology to build homes where it is without the flooding. Jobs jobs jobs!”

She also hoped that a railway station would be opened in Shoreham Airport as part of the plans.

Annie Mortimer said: “IKEA won’t want their store to flood either so I don’t worry, it will all end well. We have to move forward because Lancing is already dead to business so maybe it will be a new regeneration for our kids and for Lancing. Bring it on I say.”

Emma Purkiss added: “I think this is great for the area, but there has to be guaranteed improvements to the A27 and the access to it.”

Barry Sutton called for road improvements as part of the project. He said: “There are many positives but only if the infrastructure is right. The traffic is rightly the biggest concern, the A27 must be sorted first, especially the Manor Road roundabout. I would also want appropriate finance and support for the local area and investment in Lancing to come from this.”

Rebecca R. Wake added to the debate, saying: “Great in every economic aspect. It will provide jobs as well as business to other parts of Lancing and the surrounding areas. Plus, nothing has to compete with it (unless there’s an unknown shop in Lancing selling Swedish furniture and meatballs?)

“This actually gives the council the much-needed incentive to do work on the A27 that has been neglected for years.”

Josie Kelly echoed what many others were also thinking: “I am really worried about my bank balance though, all those candles and glasses, and meatballs, I think the temptation will be too much!”

In our online poll, more than 85 per cent of people welcomed the idea of an IKEA store in Lancing. Click here to vote.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.