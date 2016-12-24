100th birthady for Littlehampton Cub Scouts

2016 is Cubs100, the centenary of the Cub Scout movement, and I’m lucky and proud to be ambassador for their monumental birthday party.

It’s been an incredible year so far with trips, fundays and camp outs.

For 100 years Cub Scouts have been helping in their communities and this year is no different.

Through our “A Million Hands” project Cubs in Littlehampton have been helping to make their community a better place to live and work.

I would also like to shout out to the volunteers in Littlehampton for their dedication each week to giving Cubs the chance to experience big adventures and take part in activities that could be life-changing.

Volunteers – we salute you!

We look forward to another 100 years of endeavour; learning new skills, having fun and making lifelong friends.

Yours in Scouting,

Steve Backshall,

Cubs100 Ambassador

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.