A27 improvement plans inadequate

Modes of transport for the foreseeable future appear to be vehicle based (hybrid or electric) rather than more fanciful ideas.

This makes changes to roads relevant for many years – perhaps as many as 100. So, decisions we make now MUST be right!

I wish to give my views on the so called consultation about improvements to the A27 in Worthing and Lancing.

I attended the first exhibition and noted how well attended it was – residents obviously care about what is to happen.

No-one I heard thought these plans would solve any of the present problems! Just about everyone felt a full by-pass was the only answer.

It wasn’t a consultation – decisions seem to have been made already.

Anything less than a full by-pass will irreparably damage the future of this entire area.

The south-east contributes huge amounts to the UK revenue but gets nothing back (in transport terms) to help the area develop.

A full by-pass would (quoting the figures given in the papers we were given) keep one-third of traffic (through traffic) out of the area – that has to be seen as progress. Oh! I’m not sure the figure isn’t nearer half – depends how you define “through traffic”!

Why would companies choose this area to develop their business? If it is increasingly difficult to move goods and staff, any sensible company will look elsewhere. This will not help local development!

The same could be argued over holiday makers who will go elsewhere if their only experience of Worthing is to sit in a traffic jam!

The A27 was destined to be the main link across the South Coast at about motorway standard. The “improvements” planned will do absolutely nothing to achieve this goal. I predict it will take but a short time for the existing chaos to have returned - even if £100m is spent. In an area like this, money should be no object – just look at the relative success of Brighton’s A27!

The trend to increase bike lanes (including this area of the A27) needs to be re-thought and cycles separated from cars. Some 63 per cent of traffic movements are by car (personally, I think it is more); 5 per cent for bikes. The way Brighton Road was modified is a good example of totally inadequate road changes - I am constantly amazed there have been no major road disasters! Local people will use cars and their needs must be prioritised!

Although just outside the area of the report, no-one mentioned the arrival of Ikea! The traffic generated will be enormous and will cause the whole area to become a “walking car park” – that’s what it does elsewhere!

I will not comment on the individual list of six changes. Instead I would contend that all of them are ‘unfit for purpose’ and some of them ‘woefully unfit for purpose’.

The whole route must be two lanes in each direction for the A27, A24 and perhaps a few other roads. Constant switching from one to two lanes causes many hold-ups.

Fewer stops (eg traffic lights) could give some improvement – but that seems an impossibility given the locations.

Our MPs have already expressed their opinions about the inadequacy of the plans. I’m sure they are tackling the problems politically – if not, they should be! However, could the rest of us help – perhaps by supporting a petition to Parliament? As residents of this area (and a wider area), we should actively reject the proposal – perhaps that could be part of the petition.

My last point is somewhat concerning to me. At the exhibition, I heard part of a conversation which suggested that if these proposals went ahead, any future development of the A259 (the second most important cross route) would be halted or curtailed. If this were to happen, the problems for Worthing would simply be moved. I believe that huge improvements to the A259 could be made almost just with cans of paint plus relatively few major works.

Ray Blunt

Singleton Crescent

Goring-by-Sea

