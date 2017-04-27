Allaying Middle East tensions

Vast sums of money are spent all around the world on weapons of mass destruction – and the events in Syria illustrate this with two small naval craft able to deliver 69 missiles over 10 to 12 miles with pinpoint accuracy.

Would it not be possible to get governments and scientists to divert some of this money to invent a non-toxic gas which could be sprayed by a squadron of drones over Damascus or North Korea for a couple of days? Would laughing gas fit the bill just long enough to reduce the tension?

A Freeman

St Lawrence Court

St Lawrence Avenue

Worthing

