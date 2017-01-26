Aquarena plans – listen to residents

Businessman Paul O’Brien has started his own petition in support of the Aquarena development because he is bored with the derelict area.

How selfish, we who are against such a blot on the landscape have studded the environmental impact document. Perhaps he should do the same befor he supports a 15-storey high structure, and 147 dwellings as against the Seabright 80 dwellings and only ten storey-high building and not on the beach.

Everyone who is a long standing resident in Worthing is viewing the big mistakes of the 1960s, 70s and 80s. After the first application was refused, the planners and architect said they would listen to the thousands of people

who objected to the height and over development.

People do not want it higher than Westminster Court, on the site opposite in Brighton Road. Nine storeys high is easily achieved by putting an extra floor on the lower blocks in the development and not spread 15 storeys

over the seafront.

Yes, the Aquraena needs developing, but not at any price. A quick fix is a long-time disaster and sets a precedence and high rise expensive flats can then proceed to dominate any green space along the beach with impunity.

Be careful what you wish for – let us have elegance on Worthing Beach as a gateway from the east, not a concrete high rise.

Will the creators be around in 20 years time to see the monster plonked on our beach to hear people saying ‘I told you so’.

Listen to the residents who will suffer for evermore.

Shirley Corderoy

Church Walk

Worthing

