Arundel Green Lane WI report

Braving the weather, our members arrived for our last, and Christmas, meeting for 2016.

Business was kept to a minimum but our president did remind us to look at the 2017 Resolutions so we can discuss them at the January meeting. Three birthdays were celebrated, two on the same day.

Our speaker was Mr J Bryant, who brought along his own poems – very amusing and based on happenings in his life in and around Sussex. His wartime and ’50s poems brought back memories.

A very tasty Christmas tea was enjoyed, with a special Christmas raffle and a Christmas lucky dip enjoyed by all.

Our next meeting is on Monday, January 9. Our speaker is Arundel’s Mr Joe Riley and he brings us ‘Music Over the Decades’.

We meet at Warwick Court, next to the Ford Road roundabout, and the meeting starts at 2.15pm. New members and guests welcome.

Mrs Kay Alderton

Pearson Road Littlehampton

