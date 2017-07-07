Bypass needed for village

Storrington village has a pressing case, given that the air quality in the High Street and its feeder roads is at three times the recommended tolerance levels for such pollution. Nineteen thousand vehicle movements on an ordinary day.

The feasible route for the bypass is from the B2139 (just before Clay Lane on the left) to the A24 at Washington.

The route would cross land owned by the Southdowns trust.

However, the land was ceded to the trust in recent years, so it could be gifted to the county council, little harm done.

The bypass would require a route by culvert, as at Thakeham, to reduce traffic noise.

The roadside should be planted both sides according to the absorption, through the plants, of air pollution.

The costs of the bypass are huge but then so will the future medical costs for our elderly residents and for Storrington’s expanding child population in the longer term.

People’s health versus National Park status.

Storrington needs a bypass. Get behind the plan!

Steve Holbrook

Plantation Way

Storrington

