Calling all old girls

Were you a boarder or day girl at Milton Mount College, Worth Park, Crawley?

The school closed in 1960, but a group of us have just published a book ‘Schoolgirl days at Milton Mount College, 1920-1960’.

Copies are available from me, price £12.50 to include postage and packaging. Please contact Margaret Clark (aka Taylor) at 01903 784792.

Margaret Clark

Knightscroft Avenue

Rustington

