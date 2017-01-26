Calling past scooter club members

Back in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, Sussex played host to a number of scooter clubs; among them the Worthing Scooter Club, Hastings Vespa Club, Bognor Regis Scooter Club, Brighton Lambretta Club, and Mid Sussex Vespa Club. Did you belong to any of these clubs or any other clubs?

If you owned a scooter (of any make or model) during this time then I would like you to help with a book that I am writing on scooter life in Britain between 1950-1975.

If you have memories of taking part in club events, national events, even foreign trips then I would like to know. Do you have any photographs or memorabilia that you could share or maybe you even still own your scooter. If you can help then please get in touch, either via e-mail to scootermemories@hotmail.com or via post to:

Pete Davies

95 Grove Road

Blaby

Leicester, LE8 4DH

