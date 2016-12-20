Carol singing success at Worthing Town Centre

Carol singing in Worthing Town Centre went so well for Coastline Harmony (despite the damp weather) and we were pleased to be joined for a photograph by Star Wars Storm Troopers as well as two members of Sussex Police (we were not being arrested or asked to move on, honestly!).

Proceeds collected were in aid of the St Barnabas charity.

Pauline McHugh

63 Stanley Avenue

Mile Oak

Portslade

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.