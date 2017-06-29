Charity shop madness

A few weeks ago, my friend and I were standing outside a shop in the strand looking at the noticeboard outside the shop on the pavement.

My friend had left me to put the shopping in the car and I was talking to an elderly man on a large mobility scooter. I have never seen one so large for a very small man. I turned to look at the noticeboard because my friend was writing down a name and phone number.

Suddenly there was a great crash and something biffed me in the mouth and I found myself on the pavement.

I called out no because I have had two hip replacements and a knee replacement .

I also must have passed out because I did not know that the man had run down my friend as well and she collapsed inside the shop.

I had a large cut on my lip which was bleeding and I could not get up without the ambulance which seemed to come quite quickly and suggested that I went to A&E in the ambulance.

I said goodbye to my friend but I did not know that she had been runover.

I was very badly bruised all down one side. My knee is still in an awful lot of pain and I did not feel well for about a fortnight afterwards.

My friend was very badly bruised but it upset her so much she could not speak about it for a few days.

When I did eventually talk to her about it she said that the man had bought the enormous scooter from a charity shop for £300 which is ridiculous as a scooter of this size would have cost £4,000 to £6,000. When you buy a mobility scooter you must be given instruction on the vehicle and know how to use it.

Whoever sold this mobility scooter or any other scooter to an older person must not do it anymore.

Someone could get seriously hurt or even killed if this is allowed to happen.

This scooter was probably faulty because when the man tried to reverse, his hand got caught and he went forward running me and my friend over.

Charity shops please do not take in any more mobility scooters to sell for your charity .

This should be illegal and the police should stop you for the safety of the general public.

Elizabeth Cornwell

Rudgwick Avenue

Goring

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.