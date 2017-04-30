Closing restaurant for 2 days is a bad option

I am astonished to read that the Denton Lounge is now closed on a Monday and Tuesday because business was a bit slack!

This restaurant must be in one of the prime locations in Sussex, if not the whole south coast, and not to capitalise on it is madness. Can you imagine if Wetherspoons or Harry Ramsdens were a bit slow on Monday and Tuesday, they would close?

No they would look for an initiative to get customers in, two pensioner lunches for a tenner, soup and a sandwich £4.99, afternoon tea for two for £15 etc etc.

It’s absolute madness to leave this wonderful place in the hands of such unenterprising management.

Hand it over to private enterprise and see it flourish. On the topic of Worthing Theatres, I was also surprised to read that they consider the new Connaught Studio to be a success, since myself and everyone I have spoken to deems it an unmitigated disaster.

Last but certainly not least, the awful seats at the Assembly Hall – we went to a superb production of the Messiah a couple of weeks ago, really fabulous, but those seats are so uncomfortable, by half time we and most of the rest of the audience were wriggling and shuffling in discomfort, and by the end it was quite unpleasant, and I might add that my bum is fairly well padded – goodness knows what it was like for those skinnier folk with less padding of their own.

Wendy Taylor

Manor Road

Lancing

