Collection boxes totalled £266

The granite Capstan collecting box and the four boxes in local shops plus the bottle of coppers from the Arun View raised a brilliant sum of £266.25, which is split evenly between the Bonfire Society and the carnival.

Unfortunately with the demise of the carnival the second organisation to be a beneficiary of 50 per cent of money raised will be LOCA – Littlehampton Org of Community Arts who stage a very popular and well supported event on Caffyn’s Field. The date for this year’s LOCA is Saturday, July 15.

Thank you to all the contributors to the Capstan, and also to The Works, Quality Textiles, Vektra Business Services and David O Jones who have collecting boxes in their shop.

The Capstan Fund was set up in 2002 with the aim of raising money to help local event organisers fund their administration expenses.

The Capstan itself is a memorial to the late Frances Harrison BEM who was a great charity collector for most of her life.

Tyndall Jones

Capstan Co-ordinator

