Tower apartment blocks dominate a landscape and are often perfidiously ugly or dull.

Both incapacitated and old people and children need to live at ground level, with direct egress to gardens and open spaces.

Does anyone want to escape from a building, going past burning apartments, however compartmentalised?

These buildings are forced on society through the effects of overpopulation. As indeed is general conurbation.

And it is absurd for every industry and service in the country to complain of labour shortage. Commerce must adjust to a socially acceptable population.

R.W. Standing

Sea Road

East Preston

