Don’t move our post office

I am writing to resist the closure of the Crown Post Office in Shoreham from its current location in Brunswick Road.

The levels of pollution at its current location are adequate in terms of nitrogen dioxide levels.

Yet suggestion to move the service to anywhere along the High Street is not suitable for anyone suffering from asthma or COPD.

This is due to the recent data revealed by the residents body AREA (Adur Residents Environmental Action).

Their recent presentation on June 22 at The Ropetackle revealed dangerous levels of nitrogen dioxide particulates – particularly by the yacht club, High Street in Shoreham.

Their data was captured via their own equipment and the yacht club is the nearest air monitoring station to the newly proposed Post Office franchisee location.

A legal reading is at a level of 40mg of nitrogen dioxide. The yacht club reading was 50mg and the other end of the High Street by the bridge was 47.72mg.

Therefore, any resident suffering any kind of respiratory issue should not be venturing onto the High Street at all.

I call upon you to listen to residents and keep the Post Office in its current location, for the health, ease of use and suitability of all Shoreham residents.

Marjorie Sans

Oxen Avenue

Shoreham

