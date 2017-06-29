Donations for tower blaze victims

The local Rotary Clubs have jumped in to help in the face of the terrible disaster at the Grenfell Tower Fire.

We are donating to The London Evening Standard’s appeal.

It has raised over £2 million so far (please visit http://www.dispossessedfund.org.uk/). If your readers want to donate too, and cannot do so easily and directly, we will be pleased to help and pass on any donations directly to the Fund.

We have had word that the need for things such as food, clothing etc is met or even oversubscribed.

We hope that the Rotary Donations Trust appeal will help to meet the medium-longer term help in partnership with local organisations at the scene.

For more information about Rotary and our support and help, please contact one of the three local Rotary clubs in the town; contact details with this week’s Rotary Round Up article.

Gerald Illsley

Rotary Worthing

Steyne

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.