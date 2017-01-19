Eternally grateful for care

Being 75 years old and lucky enough to have never had a real illness, this all changed about a week before Christmas when I had a massive heart attack.

Having never had any real dealings with the NHS, I would like to put on record my experience and thanks to the cardiac teams at both Worthing and Brighton hospitals.

I cannot remember and I don’t think you would have room to mention all the people that had a part in my recovery from the paramedic medic that attended my first attack at East Preston British Legion to little Miss Dynamite (Rebecca) who gave me the shock of my life!

To Sally the nurse I made cry, as I said to her it’s lovely to see you are human thank you and all the cardiac team at Worthing.

After a few days, I was transferred to Brighton were I had a defibrillator and pace maker fitted into my chest.

I was there for about two weeks and during this time all the tea ladies gents and nurses doing 13-hour shifts had a smile on their faces as I said to the surgeon it really.. . does help in your recovery.

To the heads of both cardiac teams you have something to be proud of.

In closing, my first experience of the NHS is nothing like you read in the papers and for this to every one of you, I and my family are eternaly grateful.

Mr J Hopkins

Esher Drive

Littlehampton

