Few yobs give the rest a bad name

I submitted an article to your newspaper once before when my son-in-law’s bicycle was stolen twice from Shoreham station in a three week period.

This time as a 74-year-old, I feel the need to write once again about the few yobby youngsters who give the rest such a bad name.

The first potentially dangerous incident was on Sunday, June 25. I came out of our bungalow on Shoreham Beach at about 10am, took two steps along the pavement, and was hit on the shoulder by a male cyclist probably about 25 years of age travelling extremely fast.

Did he stop? Of course not, he could not have cared less if he had hurt me, and just continued on his way, still on the pavement of course.

The second incident, more of an observation perhaps, was about three hours later, when I had just crossed the new footbridge, and had just got to the new car park. There in front of my eyes were three young girls, in their late teens, in the car park heading for the footbridge. How did they get there? The shortest way, straight through the flower beds. I was so gobsmacked I, to my eternal shame, said nothing.

How is it that these thoughtless individuals feel so utterly unaware that this behaviour is unacceptable?

David Graves

Riverside

Shoreham

