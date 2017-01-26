How about including a ground floor surgery at Aquarena?

Now that it seems Roffey have won the day for the Aquarena site, instead of a café/restaurant on the ground floor, wouldn’t it be great if they would think about providing a doctors’ surgery, as happened with the new dwellings near the Yacht Club.

Assuming that residents of the Aquarena site flats would need to register with a doctor and Selden Surgery being the nearest, Roffey could be magnanimous and include a new surgery in their plans.

It might make more people warm to their plans who object at present.

Rosemary Dinning

Russell Close Worthing

