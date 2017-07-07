Impressed by level of service

On Tuesday, June 27, the A283 – the main road between Shoreham and Steyning – was closed due to an accident, causing my son’s bus to be terminated at Shoreham.

As we live in Steyning, he was marooned in Shoreham.

It wasn’t Brighton & Hove Buses’ fault, of course, but one of those things.

He chose to walk home on the day where we seemed to receive a month’s worth of rain in one go (and yes, dear reader, he got rather wet!).

We contacted Brighton & Hove for a ticket refund, as he’d been advised by the bus driver, and expected to have much to-ing and fro-ing of emails to settle the matter, especially as his ticket – his only proof of purchase – had got soggy and was difficult to decipher (more like papier mache, actually).

To our surprise (and pleasure), the whole matter was so speedily sorted by Brighton & Hove Buses customer services manager, Jason Bantock, that a replacement ticket arrived in the post on Friday along with repeated apologies.

As I am one of the first people to moan about faceless corporations dealing badly with their customers, I felt it only fair to bring this to the attention of the readers of the Herald.

I am impressed by this level of service, especially as Brighton & Hove Buses are pretty much the only public transport between Steyning and the rest of the world (so I couldn’t flounce off, refusing to use them ever again!) and the road closure was not their responsibility.

So, well done Brighton & Hove bus company, and thank you.

Wendy Moss

Highland Croft

Steyning

