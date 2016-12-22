Isolating time for dementia sufferers

While for many this time of year is full of excitement, new research by Alzheimer’s Society has found that over half of people affected by dementia find Christmas to be the most isolating time of the year.

Many of those surveyed said they see their friends and family less often over the Christmas period than they did before their dementia diagnosis.

Despite the challenges, there are things we can do to make Christmas more enjoyable for people with dementia. This includes seeing friends and family more frequently and keeping to their daily routine as much as possible, such as set meal times.

To support families affected by dementia this time of year, Alzheimer’s Society has prepared guidance, available at www.alzheimers.org.uk/supportatchristmas. Simple things such as spreading out family visits and designating one room in the house a ‘quiet room’, where the person with dementia can relax without loud noise, can help to minimise confusion or distress.

People affected by dementia have told us that sharing their experiences would help and Talking Point, our online discussion forum, is a place where you can ask for advice, share information, join in discussions and feel supported.

The festive season doesn’t have to be the loneliest time of the year for people affected by dementia. Alzheimer’s Society is here to help and support.

Chris Wyatt

Alzheimer’s Society Regional Operations Manager for the South East

Barclays House

Bishopric

Horsham

