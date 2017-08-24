Joy of the sandcastle

Yet another wonderful free family event took place in Littlehampton on Monday, August 14 – the annual Sandcastle competition.

My 11-year-old granddaughter, Midanda, had only just arrived from Los Angeles Airport two days before.

So I was surprised but also delighted when she said on Monday morning that she’d really like to join in again.

I quickly gathered buckets and spades and some bags of shells which I fortunately had saved in my garage.

Having registered we watched the excellent Magic Show at the Stage by the Sea.

What a good idea – thank you.

Then we set to work on our shell-decorated sandcastle. This was our third attempt and we still didn’t win any prizes but we had a lot of fun and thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.

We also met and chatted to a lot of other very happy families enjoying the event.

One lady had only moved here two years ago and was very impressed by all the free events provided.

So once again many thanks to all involved in organising setting up etc. If Miranda comes over next summer, we’ll definitely join in again.

Di Brown

Broadmark Lane

Rustington

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.