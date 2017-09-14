Keep pavements free of cars

I am in an electric wheelchair and spend half my life going into the road because someone has been very inconsiderate and parked on the pavement.

These are supposed to be for pedestrians of all types.

Fine these people a et £30 fine for the first offence and if the persist in breaking the rules increase it to £60.

This could be funded by the council employing more wardens thus leaving the pavements free for pedestrians

Jean Corcoran

High Pines

St Botolphs Road

Worthing

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.