Kindness from strangers in Littlehampton

I want to thank the amazing people who stopped this afternoon, about 15.00, on the corner of Beach Road and South Terrace, to offer me a lift home.

I was waiting for the wind to drop before turning onto South Terrace.

I only had about 100m to go so did not need a lift, and I was soon home and out of the very strong wind.

Kindness from complete strangers.

Thank you and thank you.

Karin Ryk

South Terrace

Littlehampton

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.