League of Friends thank volunteers for all the support

May I through your publication extend my sincere and grateful thanks to the volunteers who work in the Leagues shop and tea bar at Southlands hospital.

The work they do is thoroughly appreciated not only by the patients and visitors but also the staff as well.

They go out of their way to make everyone so welcome and are always there to lend a helping hand.

They turn out in all weathers throughout the year to give their time for the benefit of others.

May I also say a big thank you to everyone who visits and supports the shop and tea bar throughout the year, it is through that support that we can offer much needed equipment and facilities to the patients of the hospital and outpatients.

The new year is going to bring many challenges and changes but I believe the Friends will continue with the care and support they offer.

May I wish you all a very Happy Christmas and a Healthy New Year.

Malcolm Brett

Chairman

League of Friends

Southlands Hospital

