Let’s have a real A27 bypass debate

Highways England (HE) acknowledge that they have not considered or costed a Worthing bypass that utilises the route of the A280/A24/A283 (Northern Bypass).

So how much would it cost? Some have suggested 1 billion pounds.

HE published estimated costs for the options it has considered. 1.3 billion pounds to build tunnels alongside and bypassing sections of the A27 through Worthing and Lancing. Up to 950 million pounds to build a combination of tunnels, dual carriageways and a bypass involving Church Lane Sompting. About 100 million pounds to convert all the single carriageways to dual carriageways and alter 6 junctions (this does not include the cost of purchasing land or properties).

The Okehampton bypass through the Dartmoor National Park cost approximately 20 million pounds in 1986 (about 40 million pounds in today’s money). It is 5.4 miles long (some of it in a cutting) and there are bridges.

Guideline costing for the construction of a new rural dual carriageway in the UK and USA is 3-5 million pounds per mile (not including land purchase).

The Northern Bypass is aproximatelly 18.5 miles long and there are about 5 junctions along it’s route. There would also be alterations to it’s accesses at the Shoreham flyover and Patching/Clapham (particular sensitive involvement of these communities is very important). Most of the land used for upgrading the roads is agricultural.

Readers, you do the maths, or better still urge HE to include the Northern Bypass as an option and HE can do the costings themselves.

Then residents and businesses in Adur, Worthing and the SDNP can have a real debate about their future. Pursuing the cheapest option (fools’ gold) is rarely the best long term sustainable option.

Martyn Hinchcliffe.

Chairman of Offington Park Resident’s Association.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.