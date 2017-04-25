LETTER: A Stagecoach robbery?

I boarded the Pulse in Worthing Town Centre, and purchased a ticket to Tesco. Durrington. Ticket cost £3.20 single.

When the bus turned into Columbia Drive and stopped at the first stop in Columbia Drive, there was a bit of a ‘bang’ and then what smelt like exhaust fumes entered the inside of the bus. The bus was evacuated. I then walked from the broken-down bus to Tesco, Durrington.

I wrote to Stagecoach telling what had happened, and enclosed my bus ticket with my letter. I asked them for a refund for the part of the journey I had to walk due to the breakdown.

I have received no reply from Stagecoach, and no refund fare for the distance not travelled on this bus.

Stagecoach Robbery close to home.

John Doswell

Humber Avenue

Durrington

