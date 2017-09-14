LETTER: A27: Making matters worse

How did the New Monks Farm Project get as far as being seriously considered by the Planning Department?

I’ve lived here since the early eighties and the A27 debacle has been running at least since then. Time has passed with no will on the part of government to resolve the problem although congestion has increased year on year.

We are told there will be “an A27 upgrade” once the 600-odd houses on the flood plain project is approved. This “upgrade” amounts to the addition of traffic lights at the Lancing Leisure Centre roundabout, plus a new roundabout near the airport main entrance with traffic lights, as now. Nothing else. That’s it.

It defeats understanding how anyone could really think that this would help the problems local people face now, moving around anywhere in this area.

The thought that any large additional amount of traffic could be added to make matters worse, on purpose, is ridiculous.

Yet, here we are.

The planning department is seriously considering doing just that. Why?

John Harris

Brighton Road

Lancing

