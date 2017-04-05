LETTER: Abolish charges at rubbish tips

Just over six months ago, the Tory-controlled West Sussex County Council brought in charges for tyres and household DIY waste including plasterboard, soil and hardcore taken to waste and recycling centres across the county including ours in East Worthing.

On top of that, they decided to close our site for two days a week. All of this in the name of saving money.

They ignored protests that it would just result in more fly-tipping which is potentially far more costly to deal with. We’ve just had an update on the results of the changes so far and they’re very worrying.

The number of tyres taken to the centres has fallen by 95 per cent.

Soil and hardcore has dropped by 90 per cent and plasterboard by 60 per cent.

All far greater than originally estimated.

The report doesn’t have figures on where the rest of it is going if it’s not going to the recycling centres.

But there are lots of reports of increased fly-tipping across the county.

Just this weekend I spotted a carload of DIY waste dumped beside the road in the Goring Gap (see photograph, above).

Just how much will it cost to clear that, and the many other piles that will find their way into alleyways, beside roads and next to car parks?

This kind of muddle-headed thinking is not unusual in the county council.

These ridiculous charges should be abolished immediately and our recycling centre restored to seven-day opening.

The county council should be doing all it can to encourage recycling, not making it more difficult with charges and reduced hours at the waste centres.

Jim Deen

Worthing Labour

Harrow Road

Worthing

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.