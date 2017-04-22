LETTER: Addressing Denton issues

I would like to take this opportunity to both thank Mr Bailey (Opinion, April 6) for raising his concerns regarding The Denton and to address those issues.

The venue is indeed special, as Mr Bailey mentioned, and it is with this in mind that occasional closure on Mondays and Tuesdays has been introduced to ensure a financially viable business and enable the team to focus on superior customer experience between Wednesday and Sunday, when the business is in most demand by the public.

The decision to close on Mondays and Tuesdays was business-led and based on consistently lower sales at the beginning of the week; the income achieved on those days did not justify the outlay.

Worthing Theatres’ catering provision for 2016/17 has been the most successful to-date with initial figures showing a 50 per cent increase on profit.

The council proudly supports apprenticeships and internships, having given many opportunities to young people which have resulted in employment.

Finding the best way to honour and celebrate our council venues is an ongoing priority and I once again thank Mr Bailey for his concern. I am delighted that he appreciates the excellent staff team at The Denton and hope he will continue to enjoy his visits.

Cllr Dr Heather Mercer

Executive member for customer service,

Adur & Worthing Councils

Worthing Town Hall

Chapel Road

Worthing

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.