LETTER: All aboard the Brexit bus...

Now the big red bus has got its legal clearance, it has started its way to Brexit on an unmapped road with its converted driver and the three Brexit guides.

It has been confirmed that Brexit means Brexit and the driver advises us that only the best deal for the UK will be accepted.

Whoops! What is that large rock doing across the road? Why, it’s got ‘GB’ right through it. Could it be the Rock of Gibraltar?

Never mind ‘only the best deal will do’. Could that be the one we already have with the EU?

A.D. Freeman

St Lawrence Avenue

Worthing

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.