LETTER: Any point in objecting?

Yet another planning application for a large-scale housing development has been submitted by developers for the village of Angmering.

This development covers land both north and south of Water Lane, Angmering, and proposes an additional 800 houses. It follows other large-scale developments off Roundstone Lane, Angmering, which were also approved without a thought for the countryside.

Interestingly, Gillian Brown, leader of Arun District Council and someone who has presided over council’s destruction of our villages, claims to care about public opinion.

The Arun District Council website quotes her as saying ‘as leader of ADC it is my role to keep in touch with local opinion’. With all the recent large-scale developments, and the current application off Water Lane is no exception, there have been hundreds and hundreds of submissions by ordinary people objecting to the developments.

Material planning considerations have been completely disregarded in the pursuit of an apparent ‘New Town’ mentality.

Unfortunately, without a significant change of direction by ADC, the Water Lane application will also be rubber stamped by her minions. So, my question to Gillian Brown is what value does she really place on local opinion? Is there any point in anyone objecting to a planning proposal if they are simply to be ignored regardless of the merits of their objection?

Tony Cross

Roundstone Lane

Angmering

