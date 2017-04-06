LETTER: Article 50 has been activated

Article 50 has now been activated and it cannot be reversed once enacted.

The Prime Minister has signed this off on behalf of all UK citizens. There are doubts and uncertainties with both perspectives. I do not speak here as a politician but as a Worthing resident.

Any attempt by anyone to delay the process of implementation will merely lead to frustration for all people with a view either for or against. It needs to be made clear that Article 50 will be implemented no matter what. It will be a lengthy process so please let the negotiators get on with it.

Councillor Joan Bradley

Conservative councillor for Marine ward,

Worthing Borough Council

Worthing

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.