LETTER: Bad show over playground

I have just finished reading the article on page five of the Worthing Herald dated April 6, about the devastation of the children in Clapham village because their playground has been pulled down.

I happened to be in The Junction café on Clapham Recreation Ground when the reporter from your newspaper was there taking the photo.

I can vouch for the devastation of the children who came into The Junction afterwards. Several parents came in and were obviously having a hard time pacifying their children.

I protest most strongly at this unnecessary deprivation.

There is nothing in the village for these children; the village is an isolated one and cut off from any other playground in the area.

I think it is a meanspirited, unkind act to take away the children’s only amusement place. Village groups had offered to fund insurance as an immediate solution and although that doesn’t safeguard the future, at least it would delay the playground being dismantled until another source of funds became available. Bad show!

Maureen Caldicott

Broadwater Street East

Worthing

---

