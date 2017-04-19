LETTER: Begging: action is needed now

We, the Worthing Community, should be ashamed that our town and community is beset by rough sleepers and career beggars – and ashamed that our elected councillors and MP have seemingly no strategies to solve this urgent social problem.

Tens of thousands of pounds have been spent on the regeneration of Montague Place and seafront shelters, only for these to be adopted by those who choose not to work, have no interest in or respect for our community (or themselves), but continue to beg.

Worthing has charities and facilities committed to assisting genuinely needy citizens.

However, the seafront and doorway dwellers choose not to comply with the aid offered.

So where are these strategies that will protect our community from the begging, harassment and adoption of our seafront amenities, pier and pavilions by these career parasites that have recently arrived to plague our town?

Where are our county and borough councils’ responses to both the genuine needy and to those career parasites?

In equivalent French resorts the street cleaners spray rough sleepers to prevent the spread of diseases – and return throughout the night to repeat the process.

Our seafront pavilions stink of urine and vomit day and night.

Should those owners and agents where rough sleepers are be fined for allowing this?

Time to wake up, Worthing. If our elected representatives are so unaware of the social blight that besets our town, it is time to elect leaders who are able to create strategies that both protect and support those citizens that have pride in what this community and town should be.

John Galt

Ambrose Place

Worthing

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.