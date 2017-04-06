LETTER: Between rock and hard place

I was interested to read that residents are to measure pollution levels arising from traffic in and around Lancing.

It seems that several thousand die each year in the UK, due to traffic pollution and so residents may have good reason to be concerned.

Indeed, I raised this at a parish council meeting relating to traffic using West Street, Sompting, as a rat run.

A low emission zone (LEZ) could reduce the number of LGVs using such routes, while a limit on new housing developments could help to limit the number of people exposed to excessive pollution. But while district councils are responsible on one hand for keeping pollution below legal limits, on the other hand they are required to meet unrealistic house building targets.

If those housing targets were to be met, then more residents would be exposed to higher levels of pollution. But if pollution limits are exceeded then councils would be held responsible and could be fined.

So councils are between the rock and the hard place. They are damned if they do and damned if they don’t. But sadly some may feel unable to criticise their Westminster masters. That iniquity needs to be exposed relentlessly and it is the duty of the opposition to do that. As prospective county councillors, I and my colleagues will do just that.

Roger J. Arthur

UKIP candidate for the

Lancing division of West

Sussex County Council,

Melrose Place

Storrington

