LETTER: Can legal tender be refused?

Having just been to the Littlehampton recycling centre I was puzzled at a sign at the entrance.
This stated: “Debit and credit cards only. Cash not accepted.”
By cash, I assume they mean coins and notes of the realm but are these not what is meant by ‘legal tender’?
I appreciate their concerns for security and keeping administration costs to a minimum but all retail outlets – dealing directly with the public – cope easily and efficiently with ‘cash’.
So, can the recycling authorities legally refuse to accept legal tender?
Colin Maroney
Highfield Gardens
Rustington
