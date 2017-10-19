LETTER: Can legal tender be refused?

I Having just been to the Littlehampton recycling centre I was puzzled at a sign at the entrance. ntro

This stated: “Debit and credit cards only. Cash not accepted.”

By cash, I assume they mean coins and notes of the realm but are these not what is meant by ‘legal tender’?

I appreciate their concerns for security and keeping administration costs to a minimum but all retail outlets – dealing directly with the public – cope easily and efficiently with ‘cash’.

So, can the recycling authorities legally refuse to accept legal tender?

Colin Maroney

Highfield Gardens

Rustington