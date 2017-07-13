LETTER: Car park fascia ‘vandalised’?

I was walking on the pier last Wednesday when I noticed that an act of vandalism had been committed.

That eyesore, the Grafton Road car park, has had its fascia vandalised!

The building, never a pretty site, was not improved by meaningless spray painting.

Go and have a look at it, and while you are ‘admiring’ the revamp (as the Herald termed it last week), please bear in mind that not only was it approved by the borough council, but the council also approved the cost of £14,000. Obviously there was not any other priority in Worthing worthy of this outlay, otherwise surely this ridiculous project would not have gone ahead. Just what were they thinking?

Colin Atyeo

Chippers Walk

Worthing

---

