LETTER: Concerns over road safety

Palatine Road is a long straight run for cars. It used to be an airstrip during the Second World War.

Despite there being speed bumps, some car drivers speed down it as if they want to take off, and a lot are on their mobiles.

Many school children walk along and cross over it and it is worrying to think they could be hit by a speeding driver. I have tried to report my concerns to Sussex Police via their website, but it’s like trying to crack a code. Hopefully a member of the force will read this and set up a speed trap pronto.

Ron Sheppardson

Palatine Road

Goring

