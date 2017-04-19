LETTER: Correcting an error in column

In Tim Drew’s Opinion Column headed ‘Anti-social behaviour discussed at meeting’ (Worthing Herald, April 6, and online), he comments ‘street drinkers were reported as using heroin and cocaine at the night shelter’.

As the co-ordinator of the Worthing Winter Night Shelter, I would like a retraction of this incorrect statement.

We ran the Night Shelter from mid-November, 2016, to mid-March, 2017 – this is the fourth year of successfully running a winter shelter in Worthing. We do not take in ‘street drinkers’.

Any guests need to be verified rough sleepers. Every guest is referred in by workers in the field and only guests who fit our criteria are considered.

As part of our strict guest criteria, we do not take in any known IV users. On top of that every guest signs a guest agreement which clearly states that they will not take or use any substances while in the night shelter.

If anyone should break this agreement they are permanently banned from the shelter.

Rev Ginny Cassell

Storm @ Storm House

Union Place

Worthing

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.