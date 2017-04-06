LETTER: Disabled bay: ‘no change’

Regarding the article ‘Disabled not welcome’, (Worthing Herald, March 30, and online), over a year ago, at B&Q, I remarked to one of the staff that all the disabled bays were full of trolleys, to be told, ‘Well it’s always like that.’

So no change there.

Geraldine Blake

Grafton Road

Worthing

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.