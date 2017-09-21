LETTER: Disappointed by ‘dissapointed’

Thank you for printing my letter about my disappointment with your paper’s covering of the Shoreham Dragon Boat Races.
It was then a further disappointment to me, however, to see your added headline to my letter was ‘Dissapointed by coverage’.
The correct spelling in the letter should have been a clue. Do you have proof readers?
I expect that you will choose to not print this letter.
Graham L. Jennings
Church Street
Shoreham
