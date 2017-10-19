LETTER: Disappointed by lack of response

I write this message as I feel I have no choice.

On June 2, 2017, I wrote to my MP, Nick Herbert, concerning the amount of building projects and traffic speeding that is going through our village of Angmering.

I stated that the amount of planning applications being approved, whether near a conservation area or not, the 20mph speed limit is being broken every day, with cars often doing in excess of 40mph. I also raised the fact that I’ve seen road-rage incidents, and lots of school children cross the roads, and it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt, so enquired if anything was being addressed with these issues.

On June 29 I received an email reply from Mr Herbert’s parliamentary assistant Joseph Coombes, which stated that Mr Herbert reads all of his emails personally and will respond to you, but bear with him as he receives hundreds of emails, letters and telephone calls a week and likes to give each one his ‘personal attention’.

On July 31, having not heard anything, I sent a further email stating: “I appreciate that you may be busy, but we all are. Having voted for you, I’m very disappointed that it has been over a month and I’ve not had a proper reply to the issues I raised.”

On August 1, I got an email reply again from parliamentary assistant Joseph Coombes, stating he was sorry that I had not received a response to my email and he would raise this with Mr Herbert, who would endeavour to reply as soon as is possible.

Again having not heard anything, on September 13 I sent an email to express my disappointment about not getting a reply, so I expressed how I could no longer support him, as I need to see an MP who takes note and responds to his constituents’ issues.

As I write I still have not had a reply, and feel insulted by the lack of communication from Mr Herbert.

Dion Zalman

The Cottrells

Angmering