LETTER: Donkey bikes for Worthing

In theory a good idea, but I’ve been looking at the costs that would be a bit cheaper for people who are on a tight budget. That’s most of us.

Six pounds for two hours to hire one of theses bikes. One route recommend is Worthing to Brighton, on the Discover Worthing website.

You’d need at least four hours, maybe five, to appreciate Brighton and to ride there and back. That would cost you £15, approximately, by bike. Have a cuppa and something to eat, might need more time. Go on a return train ticket it would cost you £6.10.

Spend all day there and you can take your time.

Another route recommend, Worthing to Shoreham.

Maybe two hours on a bike, £6. All day £3.60 return by train. Around Worthing town the bike would be good value, but go a tad further and economically maybe a tad expensive.

And one more thing, maybe have a swipe card instead of or as backup to the app. Give cash or pay by credit card to selective newsagents and then use a system where the bikes are stored and all you do is swipe your card in a terminal post and that would release the bike. Good idea, but let’s just tweak this a tad.

David Kirby

Bulkington Avenue

Worthing

---

