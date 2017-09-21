LETTER: Door closed on proposition?

Your issue of September 14 highlights innovative tunnel plans for the A27 that should cost no more than all the other controversial potential solutions, but it calls for responses by the earlier date of September 12! What is the sense of this?
Is the door to be closed on this eminently sensible sounding proposition, or can it have traction in further deliberations regarding this very important matter?
Oliver Hayward
Pound Lane, Upper Beeding
