LETTER: Faith has now been restored

I would like to thank all those people who restored my faith in humanity.

An incident occurred on outside Beales, in Worthing town centre on Saturday, March 25, when my husband collapsed with seizures.

Many thanks to all those who stepped forward offering their help – the first aider, the lady who phoned for an ambulance for me, a thank-you to the gentleman and his daughter for keeping Ray calm. The ambulance crew couldn’t have been more helpful. They were on the scene in no time.

Mrs M. Curzon

Durrington Lane

Worthing

