LETTER: False hope of improvements

I’m afraid that the residents of Worthing are under false hope of any improvement to the A27 while Highways England is unmovable on its intransigent view of what we need.

There are no plans for a bypass of Worthing, so don’t waste any more effort on that idea, and so-called major improvements will not take place until 2021.

It says that the scheme is still at a very early stage and yet for all the years we have wanted improvement it would appear Highways England has sat on its hands and done nothing.

I’m afraid to say that Highways England is a law unto itself and has forgotten whom it serves.

Take, for example, Grove Lodge roundabout. When the lights were out during the summer traffic flowed a little more smoothly.

It is a very busy roundabout with A24/A27 traffic on it and so is the Durrington Cemetery roundabout but this has no traffic lights other than one set of pedestrian lights.

No one is suggesting to remove the pedestrian lights from Grove Lodge as the college needs access but Highways England say it is imperative for all lights to remain – though it does say that work will be carried out very shortly on improving the timing issues, allowing the signals to operate more effectively.

But it will not remove the lights. It would, like so many agencies which cannot take criticism, tinker around the edges and hope that we who dare to question it will go away.

Even Tim Loughton, our MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, had no joy with Highways England so it seems that it is up to the residents of Worthing to apply pressure to have the lights on Grove Lodge roundabout removed, after all it is a roundabout.

If you agree, please contact the Herald and let us fight this body in Guildford which seems to think that computer models are the answer.

Graham Adams

Park Close

Offington

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.