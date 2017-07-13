LETTER: Family was in Littlehampton

In response to the letter from Dr Ashton Emery of South Africa, he may be surprised/delighted to learn that the family are indeed in Littlehampton, walking towards Littlehampton seafront and harbour mouth.

In the 1930s, this was a well-known area for professional photographers to take pictures of visitors to earn a living.

Today, most of the area behind his family has changed, but the basic river arera is still the same with it curving to the left. I hope this is of interest.

E. Benham

Gloucester Place

Littlehampton

• Editor’s note: As well as the letters received answering Dr Emery’s query, scores of people commented on the Herald & Gazette’s Facebook pages and others emailed direct. Dr Emery also sent a further thank you letter.

---

